CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull has announced that Riverview Road between VanVranken Road and Male Drive will be closed to all traffic on Friday, July 22, from 8:45 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. The road will be shuttered to all traffic during those times for a large cross-road culvert replacement project.

During the closure, the Clifton Park Highway Department will have detours posted for commuter traffic. The road will close after rush hour in the morning and reopen before afternoon rush hour, to best avoid commuter traffic.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes via Crescent Road at the north end of Boyack Road, and VanVranken to Crescent Road.

The Town Highway Department asks that drivers use increased caution when driving in the area. For several hours throughout the day, the road will be impassable.