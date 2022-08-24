BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 10 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed in the parking lot at Milton Town Hall. The chargers are currently available for use. Town of Milton Supervisor Scott Ostrander made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“We recognize that the energy world is changing, and that electric vehicles are being purchased by consumers concerned about climate change and rising gas prices, but we are also anticipating the State and Federal mandates regarding the future use of EV, ” said Ostrander. ” We have made a commitment, are now poised to help our citizens meet the challenges of the future by providing access to local chargers, while also acknowledging that electrification must , by necessity, co-exist with fossil fuels.”

Drivers will have to pay 15 cents per kilowatt. Due to high gas prices and climate change, town leaders say they are trying to make it easier for community members to buy electric vehicles. Installation of the EV chargers was made possible through a public/private agreement and grants with New York Renewable Energy, Engineering, and Recycling Group (NYREER) and National Grid Corp., resulting in no cost to the Town or taxpayers.

Future plans will include installation of 15 additional chargers at the Town Parks, Park and Ride, and Community Center.