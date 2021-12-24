Rexford carriage company delivers memories that last a lifetime

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bowman Carriages was started in 2008 with just two horses and one refurbished antique carriage. More than 10 years later, they’re one of the few companies in the Capital Region to offer the transportation of yesteryear.

Whether you are looking for a romantic carriage ride with your special someone, or you just want to get out and have a good time, they have have a carriage to fit your individual needs and party size.

While many people know the Bowman name for their orchard, the family’s carriage company has been their best kept secret they say. Katie Bowman started the carriage company out her love for Draft horses and previous experience working for another carriage company.

For pricing information and to make an appointment, contact Katie Bowman at 518-470-5904 or by email at Horsecrzy1987@yahoo.com.