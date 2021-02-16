Reward in Saratoga County cold case increases to $15K

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:
betty conley

Betty Conley was found shot to death on July 8, 1993 at a convenience store in the Town of Charlton. Her death has gone unsolved.

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The reward for information in a 27-year-old cold case in Saratoga County has increased to $15,000 after a private donation.

Betty Conley was shot and killed on July 8, 1993 while working as the overnight clerk at what was back then an Xtra-Mart convenience store in the town of Charlton. The unknown person who pulled the trigger got away with $100, and for 27 years, has eluded the police.

A reward has been offered in the case, and Betty’s daughter Linda told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker Tuesday that a private donor gave $5,000 to add to the reward.

Interest in the Conley case has increased after a video featuring Linda and her father was posted on Facebook last year.

If you feel that you may have information regarding Betty’s murder, you are asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-2409.

