HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all history buffs! “Revolution on the Hudson” will be held Tuesday night, weather permitting, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War and highlight Halfmoon’s special role in America’s War for Independence.

The event will be at Lighthouse Park on Hudson River Road, RT. 32 in Halfmoon. The park opens at 6 p.m., with the event itself starting at 7 p.m. The event will kick off a speakers series to offer an opportunity to learn about Saratoga’s role in the revolution.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Town of Halfmoon, Saratoga County, and America’s Turning Point. The event will also offer hot dogs, hamburgers, and watermelon for attendees to enjoy.