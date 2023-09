SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Brodie, a retired K9 with the office, died Friday evening. Brodie was 12 years old.

Deputies say Brodie started his career 10 years ago in 2013 after being selected for the Sheriff’s K9 school and was trained for patrol and narcotics detection. Brodie retired in 2017 due to medical reasons.

His handlers were Sergeant Joe Shields and Deputy Dave Zecca. Brodie lived with Zecca and his family after retirement.