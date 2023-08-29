SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department (SSPD) has released an advisory making people, specifically women in the area, aware of a report filed regarding frequent unwanted or unconsented filming and photography. The SSPD is working with the New York State Police to investigate the report.

The SSPD says the incidents are happening more frequently in Saratoga Spa State Park. Police say there is no current threat to the public. Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact the SSPD at (518) 584-1800 or 911 if it is an emergency.