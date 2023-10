BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A repeated felon was sentenced to serve ten years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery. Jose A. Colon, 54, admitted to punching a man in Saratoga Springs and forcibly stealing his wallet in May.

The victim was taken to Saratoga Hospital and released following treatment. Police were able to quickly identify Colon and return the stolen property to the victim.

Colon was also sentenced to serve two and a half years of post-release supervision.