SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Owen Wilson’s new comedy movie “Paint,” which was filmed in Saratoga Springs and around the Saratoga area, has officially got a release date. The film is set to be released in theaters on April 28, 2023.

“Paint” is being released by the independent film production company IFC Films. It was shot in the Capital Region in the summer of 2021.

According to the IFC Films website, Wilson plays Carl Nargle, a man with a soothing voice who has been hosting his own painting show on Vermont public television for decades. When the ratings for his show start to decline, a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel. This brings out Carl’s own fears about his talent as a painter.

Wilson is known for a variety of films including “Zoolander,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Meet the Parents,” “Night at the Museum,” “Marley & Me,” and “Cars.” “Paint” also stars Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Michaela Watkins.