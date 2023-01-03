On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Moreau Lake State Park will be hosting a full moon hike on Friday at 5 p.m. A park educator will guide a beginner hike around Moreau Lake, in hopes that if there are little to no clouds, guests will get to see the moon rising above the mountains.

The cost for adults (18+) is $5, and $1 per child, made payable by cash or check at the office upon arrival. Those looking to reserve a spot can do so by calling or texting (518) 917-2174. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

Those who plan on attending are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, and there are limited numbers of micro-spikes to borrow and snowshoes to rent, which are $5 a pair.