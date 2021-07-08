Refurbished car donated to local Army veteran

Saratoga County
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A veteran who was having car troubles received a new vehicle Thursday thanks to a big donation.

The 2014 Nissan Maxima was donated to Charles Clark by Geico. Caliber Collision in Saratoga Springs refurbished the car to make it look brand new.

Before the donation, Clark had an older car that continually broke down and was unreliable.

Over the past 12 years, Caliber Collision and various insurance companies have partnered to give more than 500 vehicles to people in need of new cars.

