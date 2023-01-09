SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Casino Hotel is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on January 16 in the hotel ballroom from noon to 6 p.m. To make an appointment, either download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“We’re proud to continue to partner with the Red Cross two times a year to help them serve those in need,” said Alex Tucker, Chief Operating Officer at Saratoga Casino Hotel. “The ongoing support we receive from the community and our team members for the blood drives is immeasurable.”