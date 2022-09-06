SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga.

“Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring 20’s all over again in Saratoga,” said Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus.

Over one million fans visited the track this season, the seventh consecutive summer meet to reach that tally, not counting the 2020 racing season when fans were barred from the stands because of the pandemic.

According to NYRA, the Spa generated a record-breaking all-sources handle of $878,211,963, averaging a record $21,955,299 each day of the 40-day meet season.

Those huge numbers at the track, having a ripple effect across the city.

“Where they stay is where they spend money, so as long as they stay in Saratoga, then they spend money at our local shops, at our restaurants and that’s what happened,” Shimkus said, noting that he expected hotel occupancy numbers to exceed years past.

The chamber president added he’s absolutely sure people spent more money in the Spa City this summer compared to years past.

Local businesses like Crafters Gallery, located right on Broadway, have certainly felt.

“It was really, really busy. We’re just super thrilled about that, just so happy to have everybody back and that things are getting back to normal,” said owner Christina Lowes.

On top of the tens of thousands of fans visiting the track each day there was a race, concert goers have also come out in full force to visit SPAC. An influx of people that’s provided a huge boost to local businesses, especially after the uncertainty and challenges of the past few summers.

“It’s really so important, because it really just brings so many people to town and it really helps with the sales for everybody. For restaurants, for gift shops,” Lowes said.

While the summer season is winding down, the Spa City is hopeful tourists continue coming out through the rest of the year, especially as concerts continue for the next few weeks, and with fall activities like leaf-peeping around the corner.

Shimkus says this summer was even more encouraging because tourists had the option to visit anywhere in the world for the first summer since the pandemic began.