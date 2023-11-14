ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quick Response, a damage recovery company, is set to open “Santa’s Playland,” its annual holiday lights drive-thru display, at 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake. The free display runs from November 22 through January 6.

Christmas is Quick Response owner Vince Laurenzo Sr.’s favorite holiday, and this event takes about two months to set up, according to the Quick Response website. The displays include the Candy Factory, Tumbling Gingerbread Men, Santa’s Sleigh with Reindeer Team, Busy Elves, and A Patriotic Salute.

New this year, Quick Response will be doing $100 nightly giveaways with a winner drawn each night the lights are open. You can visit the Quick Response Facebook page for more details on the giveaways when they are released.

Drivers are encouraged to tune in to 88.5 FM when going through the display. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance each night. The holiday display will run Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is free.