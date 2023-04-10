Big Truck Day 2023 will feature trucks and vehicles of all shapes and sizes and outdoor activities for all ages.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is hosting its biggest annual fundraiser on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SPAC Main Parking Lot. Big Truck Day 2023 will feature trucks and vehicles of all shapes and sizes and outdoor activities for all ages.

Last year, over 2,000 people were in attendance. This year, there will be quiet hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Trucks will be asked to refrain from using their horns to create a space for people with auditory sensitivities. Earplugs will be available at the ticket booth.

The fundraising event will be held rain or shine. Admission costs $7 for children and adults, including Members ($8 the day of the event).