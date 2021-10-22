Pups hit the dogwalk to showcase top Halloween pet costumes

Halloween Pet Costumes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dressing up is fun for everyone in the family on Halloween, including your fur babies. Chow Bella in Saratoga Springs has an assortment of costumes to make it a fun experience for both you and your pet.

From Sesame Street characters to Harry Potter’s scarf, there’s no shortage of creative costumes to be found at the indoor dog park.

If you’re looking for one of the “top ten costumes for pets” this year, they have you covered with a devil wings kit.

If your pet isn’t used to wearing clothes or costumes, they suggest starting small.

“So if your dog isn’t used to wearing clothes you want to probably stick more with the collar treatment that just go around their necks,” says Marijo English, owner of Chow Bella.

On Halloween, Chow Bella will host a free Halloween costume party for dogs.

