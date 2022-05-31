SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Brumley opened Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf in the summer of 2019. In 2021, he started “Puff Puff Putt” night, which allows adults over 21 years old a place to smoke marijuana and play mini-golf.

On Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, adults can enjoy wood-fired pizza, smoking-themed milkshakes, such as “wake and bake,” and mini-golf while smoking marijuana. Brumley said attendees are ID’d at the door.

“We do not sell or supply anything,” said Brumley. “It’s ‘BYOP’, Bring Your Own Pot. All we do is allow people to smoke it here.”

Brumley said this idea came to him at 2 a.m. one morning. He said he’s the only business owner in the area that is doing something like this.

“Saratoga, in my opinion, is based mostly on alcohol, restaurants-themed adult activities,” said Brumley. “When marijuana became legal to smoke in New York State, I thought it’d be a great idea to give adults that aren’t into drinking and going down to Caroline Street a place to come and openly smoke marijuana with people that are like-minded.”

Brumley said he hasn’t had any problems with anyone and everyone has been respectful. He also said he hasn’t had any legal problems since he started the event last year. When asked about safety concerns, Brumley said everyone can make their own choices.

“If you feel like you’ve smoked too much pot, have a friend drive. I feel like the liability is on the person that is partaking in whatever they’re doing,” said Brumley.

Unlike last year, attendees no longer have to make reservations, they can just show up. Brumley said the event was successful last year except for the amount of rain. The event got rained out about 7 of the 14 Tuesdays. The course closes when it rains.

“It wasn’t a great year but it was great to introduce it and have people know that it was going on,” said Brumley.

It costs $11 to attend “Puff Puff Putt” night. As for the future of the event, Brumley is thinking of offering it again on Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. since everyone can’t make it on Tuesdays.

Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf sign (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Ice cream offerings at the mini-golf course (photo: Sara Rizzo)

The mini-golf course (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 1 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 2 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 3 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 4 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 5 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 6 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 7 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Fountain with a horse statue (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 8 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Fountain (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 9 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 10 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 11 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 12 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 13 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 14 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 15 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 16 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Olde Saratoga Jail on Hole 16 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 17 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Hole 18 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Brumley opened Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf in 2019. He grew up in Saratoga Springs and also owns Spring Street Deli in downtown Saratoga Springs.

He thought it was a great idea to open a place for families to spend time together. Each hole is based on a different part of Saratoga Springs history.

“It just seemed like an interesting walk down memory lane for people to come play miniature golf,” said Brumley.

Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, located at 556 Maple Avenue, is currently open on weekends until school lets out for the summer. The mini-golf course will then be open six or seven days a week until Labor Day. The course will be open on weekends again through October, weather dependant.