SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first public podcasting studio has opened in downtown Saratoga Springs. Bright Sighted Podcasting Company opened the studio to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 21.

Bright Sighted Podcasting is owned by Christine O’Donnell, an award-winning journalist and podcaster, as well as a Saratoga native. She started the company in 2019.

The podcasting studio has internet, professional audio lighting, multiple set options, cloud storage, and one-on-one services with a media professional. You can book a time to use the studio on the Bright Sighted website.

The studio is located inside the Palette Community at 480 Broadway. Those who are members of the Palette Community can get special discounted rates. You can learn more on the Palette website.