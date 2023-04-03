BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Ballston is looking for public input to gather feedback for its application for a NY Forward grant for Burnt Hills. NY Forward is a state program for hamlets and villages that are looking to revitalize their downtowns and local economies.

Communities selected through the program can be awarded up to $4.5 million to fund revitalization projects. According to the Burnt Hills Forward website, the application is due in September.

The Town of Ballston in looking to revitalize the downtown Burnt Hills commercial corridors. The NY Forward boundary encapsulates Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, the post office., library and Hillside Cemetery. You can view the full map on the Burnt Hills Forward website.

To develop the application, the town created a Burnt Hills Forward Committee that includes business, education and government representatives. A public survey is currently open through April 28 to gather community input for the corridor.

The town also invites the public to participate in the Burnt Hills Forward public workshop on April 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in the upper cafeteria. The public can also send questions and comments to BurntHillsForward@townofballstonny.org.