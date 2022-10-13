SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl. The event is set to take place on October 29 starting at 3 p.m.

The pub crawl starts at Druthers Brewing Company and makes stops at The Merc, Caroline Street Pub, the Saratoga City Tavern, Desperate Annie’s, and ends at Bailey’s Saratoga. All proceeds from this event support the Foundation’s mission to promote the preservation and enhancement of Saratoga Springs.

Participants will enjoy drink specials at each of the bars and can take part in an Architectural Scavenger Hunt to win an award. Raffle tickets will also be available for people to win several prizes from local businesses. The winners will be announced during the afterparty at Bailey’s Saratoga.

Tickets are $35 per person, $60 for a pair, and $120 for a group of four. All participants will receive a Pub Crawl t-shirt and pint glass, while supplies last. The online registration deadline is October 28 at 5 p.m. Participants can also register on the day of the Pub Crawl at Druthers starting at 2:30 p.m. To buy tickets, you can visit the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation website.