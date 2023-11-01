SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga residents, it’s time to unleash your inner Clark Griswold. Residents can register from Wednesday until Friday, December 1 for the “Properly Lit” house lighting competition to benefit Shelters of Saratoga.

Homeowners can enter the competition online for a $100 donation to Shelters of Saratoga. Participants will decorate their homes for the chance to win one of the top three prizes donated by local businesses (Friends Lake Inn, Hudson’s Private Chef Services, and Circle B Ranch in Chestertown).

First place, from Friends Lake Inn, wins a one-night stay in a spacious “tree room” with a king-sized bed and other amenities with a complimentary three-course meal. The prize is valued at $700.

Each home entry will be professionally photographed and posted on the Properly Lit Facebook and Instagram pages for the public to view. House photos will be posted on December 12 and voting will run until January 5. The winners will be announced on January 6.