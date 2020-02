SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In its 11th year, Project Cameron’s Story has donated thousands of books to NICUs over the years.

The organization was created in memory of Cameron Quartiers who was born premature.

His family started the book drive after he died as a way to help other families with babies in the NICU.

This year’s bookraiser runs from Feb. 15 – Feb. 20. To find out the locations where you can donate books, visit their website.