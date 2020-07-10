Prime at Saratoga National hosting watch parties during Saratoga summer meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Opening Day, Prime at Saratoga National is hosting ‘A Day at the Races’ watch parties during the Saratoga summer meet. Guests will be required to reserve tables ahead of time, practice social distancing and wear masks when they’re not seated.

On race days during the meet, guests can book tables from 12:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary drink, lite fare and watch simulcast races from the Saratoga Race Course.

Vendors, like Hatsational on Broadway, will sell items onsite to add to the Saratoga experience.

Reserved tables are $50 per seat, with a $30 food/beverage credit. Reservations can be made by calling 518.306.2330 or email DSHERIN@GOLFSARATOGA.COM.

