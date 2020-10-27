Press conference in connection to Raniere sentencing

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frank Parlato is speaking to the press outside the courthouse at Keith Raniere’s sentencing in Brooklyn.
The sentencing is still underway. Victim impact statements were limited to 15. Many victims argued in favor of a life sentence, as enough Raniere supporters remain to fuel NXIVM going forward.
“The world sees your lies,” said victim Sarah Edmonson.
