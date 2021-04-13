Preparing for prom season

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Mechanicville City School District is already planning on having prom this year.

Soon, students will begin shopping for prom dresses, tuxedos, and reserving limos.

“It’s going to be a very busy, busy prom season because of a few factors– number one is, because of COVID-19, a lot of people took their fleet off the road,” explained David Brown, President of Premiere Transportation.

Now that restrictions are easing, many limos are now being reserved for spring weddings that previously were previously back.

“So they are in direct competition with the prom kids who are vying for the same transportation,” said Brown.

In Mechanicville, plans are already being put in place to help keep everyone safe during this pandemic.

“Prom is scheduled for June 4th,” stated Bruce Potter, Mechanicville’s Superintendent. “It’s at the Old Daley on Crooked Lake in Averill Park and being in compliance with all of the regulations, we are at a max of 150 attendees.”

In years past, Mechanicville has had a Jr. / Sr. Prom. Due to limited capacity, this year, seniors will be offered tickets first. For those who aren’t vaccinated, they will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before attending, and of course mask wearing will be required at the event.

“These are the big things that kids remember and make memories,” said Potter. “So, we just want everyone to have a great time and appreciate the experience and stay safe.”