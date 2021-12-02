Preparations underway for 35th annual Victorian Streetwalk in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 35th annual Victorian Streetwalk returns Thursday evening, the beginning of the four-day event. The festivities kick off with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2 at 6 p.m., when Santa Claus will light the 27-foot downtown holiday tree.

Santa Claus will swap his sleigh for a firetruck to assist with the tree lighting and will stick around until 7 p.m. to greet children. The tree lighting ceremony will be live streamed on Facebook.

After the tree is lit, the event will feature festivities on the following dates and times:

Friday, December 3: 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 4: 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 5: 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

“It is a spot on the calendar of the year that just again emphasizes how special Saratoga Springs is! We’ve got the race course, we’ve got Chowder Fest, we’ve got things throughout the year and this one here has been one of the anchor events in this town,” said Bob Giordano.

Instead of cancelling the event last year due to the pandemic, they reimagined how it was held.

The rest of the weekend will include entertainment and strolling performers throughout the Saratoga Springs downtown area. You can visit the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association website for a full performance schedule.

New this year is a scavenger hunt! Fifteen downtown store-front windows will showcase Resin Plaques created by the students from The Charlton School. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered to win a prize package. The students will also be on-hand Sunday afternoon to help the Rotary Club in providing free gift wrapping.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the event, a special anniversary ornament is on sale during the event at stores on Broadway.

While Santa won’t be in his cottage this year, his traditional downtown home will once again sit on Broadway next to the Holiday tree. Local children are invited to bring their letters to Santa and deposit them in Santa’s mailbox in front of the cottage.