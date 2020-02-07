Pothole repairs to close lanes and roads in Albany and Saratoga

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several roads and lanes will close for repairs in the coming week, says the Department of Transportation.

Northbound on Interstate 87 between exits 12 and 15 on Sunday, drivers should expect rolling double left lane closures between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Also on Saturday, the Department of Transportation will repair potholes southbound on Route 4 in Saratoga County. Expect rolling right lane closures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Route 146 and South Street in Mechanicville.

In case of inclement weather, closures will be rescheduled for Sunday.

Throughout the first half of next week, expect pothole patching on Interstate 787 in Albany and Menands:

On the exit 6 ramp from 1:30 pm. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Northbound between exits 1 and 6, with rolling right lane closures from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

On the exit 4B ramp from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Southbound between exits 6 and 1, with rolling right lane closures from 1:30 pm. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rolling closures will move with work crews patching the road surface, a short-term control technique to slow or stop highway traffic ahead of maintenance and utility work.

Drive slowly and move over if approaching work zones and roadside vehicles with red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. Fines double for speeding in works zones, and multiple violations could suspend driver licenses.

