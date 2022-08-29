CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials said some roads may close for milling and paving around the Exit 9 Commerce Area and English Road. The work is set to start on August 30 and run through September 1.

Officials said they will work to keep roads open during construction, but they may need to temporarily close parts of Wall Street, Maxwell Road, and Old State Route 146.

Maxwell Road detours (credit: Town Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull)

Road work schedule

August 30: Milling on Wall Street, Maxwell Drive (south of Route 146), and Old State Route 146 (north of Friendly’s)

August 31: Resurfacing of English Road

September 1: Paving Wall Street, Maxwell Drive, and Olde State Route 146

The road work is weather dependent. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic. Officials said drivers and motorcyclists should use caution while traveling through the work zones as some roads could be uneven.

If you have questions, you can call the Highway Superintendent’s Office at (518) 371-7310.