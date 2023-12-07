BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has been informed of a new phone scam involving Green Dot money cards. Callers will use the Sheriff’s Office members’ names to trick recipients into purchasing the cards.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in some cases, Green Dot cards are allegedly used to secure bail for a recipient’s relative or friend. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that they will never contact an individual and ask for money. Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.