MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Calais, Vermont man was arrested in Moreau on Saturday for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs with a child under the age of 15 in the car. Jeremy Chapin, 43, faces several charges.

On January 28, around 10:53 p.m., troopers arrived at a construction pull-off on State Route 9 in Moreau after being tipped that a suspicious car was parked there. Troopers say Chapin was the driver and allegedly failed to follow instructions before driving away. Troopers also say there was a child in the car under 15.

Chapin was later stopped again on State Route 9 and was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Police say after an investigation they found methamphetamines in the car. Police say the child was evaluated by EMS and was picked up safely by a family member.

Charges:

Aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child (Leandra’s Law)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Chapin was taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and gave a blood sample to determine the drug content in his blood. He was given an appearance ticket to return to the Moreau Town Court on February 15 and was taken by a sober party.