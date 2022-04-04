Update: The missing vulnerable adult alert was canceled as of 3:25 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for a Clifton park woman. Brenda Smith, 81, has dementia and schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.

Smith was last seen on Riverview Road in Clifton Park on Monday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m. She is believed to be on foot.

Smith is white, 5’2”, weighs 100 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hat, a grey Polo Jeans sweatshirt, gray pants, and was carrying a black purse.

She may travel to Schenectady or Glenville. If you have information about her whereabouts, you can contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761 or call 911.