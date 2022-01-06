Police searching for missing Clifton Park man

Saratoga County

jerry carpenter

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Jerry Carpenter was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, on Lake Hill Road in Burnt Hills. Police believe he is disoriented and confused and may be in need of medical attention.

Carpenter is a 64-year-old white male. He is described as 5’10” tall and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Carpenter is asked to either call 911 or the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

