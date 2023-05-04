CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Charlain Danaher, 80, of Ballston Spa, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined a car driving southbound exited the roadway, drove over the median into the northbound lanes, and struck the car driven by Danaher head-on. Four passengers of the southbound car were taken to Albany Medical Center and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Clifton Park State Police at (518) 583-7000.