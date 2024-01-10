SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man was arrested for reportedly trying to defraud an elderly resident of Saratoga Springs. Zebiullah Neyazy, 44, was charged with attempted grand larceny in the third degree.

Saratoga Springs Police were notified of the fraud scam on January 9. A male caller allegedly posed as an attorney and told the victim that her son was in an accident and requested money for the bail bond. An individual arrived at the residence and obtained money, after which the victim’s family contacted the police.

The suspect called and again requested money, this time claiming the money would be used to drop legal proceedings and compensate the victim of the accident. When the suspect arrived at the residence, he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Neyazy was released without bail and is due in court on January 25. Police are continuing to investigate the case. Further charges and arrests may occur. If you think you were a victim of fraud of this nature, contact your local police department.