SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have a tentative identification of the human remains found on Saturday morning. The identification was made through the discovery of a personal item found in the area.

The item belonged to Paul Jamison, 79. Jamison’s last known address was in Glens Falls. Police are still waiting on an identification through DNA samples.

An autopsy was conducted on December 31. Preliminary reports show no signs of suspicious activity.