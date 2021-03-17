Police Reform: Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to accept a report on police reform written by the Saratoga County Compliance Group.

A spokesperson for the county sent out a list of the report’s key recommendations for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office:

Creating an advisory committee seeking continued, ongoing community involvement in reviewing police procedure

Urging the sheriff to take necessary steps to stay in compliance with the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (NYSLEAP)

Pushing to follow model policies from the NYS Municipal Police Training Council

Encouraging training programs on topics like diversity and cultural education, elimination of bias, and de-escalation

Considering police body cameras and in-car video, including equipment, storage, and staff to review records

“We appreciate the recommendations and inputs made by the Compliance Group and look forward to working them into our existing policies on policing here in Saratoga County,” said Sheriff Michael Zurlo. “The safety and wellbeing of all residents is of the utmost importance to us, and we believe that these new guidelines and input from community stakeholders will ensure that we can continue to do our jobs effectively moving forward.”

The Compliance Group collected input through community interviews to create its list of recommendations to improve policing and relations between residents and their local police forces. The report comes from June’s Executive Order 203, which required municipalities to put create police reform and reinvention task forces.

“We wanted to find updated approaches to policing in Saratoga County to ensure that our officers could do their jobs as effectively as possible while also making sure that our entire community feels safe and protected,” said Theodore Kusnierz, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Take a look at the report below: