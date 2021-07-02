Police: No credible threat to Saratoga community

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs police have responded to rumors of gang activity at a hotel in the city. Police said the hotel is cooperating with an investigation, and they believe there is no credible threat to the public.

“We are not aware of any direct threat,” Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Bob Jillson said. “We’ve explored this. We’ve reached out to those same players that are our partners in keeping Saratoga safe. We’ve tried to explore, we’ve conducted numerous interviews, we can’t find any legitimacy to this threat finding its way through the different social media platforms.”

The lieutenant went on to say the police will continue to check the legitimacy of any threats to the public.

Saratoga Springs police have said they’ve seen a recent uptick in violence in the city, especially after a large fight on Caroline Street on June 27.

Assistant Police Chief John Catone said in a Monday public meeting and press conference violent crime is at the highest it’s ever been in his 35 years on the force. He claims evidence suggests Saturday’s fighters were likely from outside the area and some were known gang members.

He says the police department is working with outside agencies to saturate all downtown areas on busy weekend nights.