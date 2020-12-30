Police need help identifying larceny suspect

Saratoga County

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Wilton are looking for help from the community to discover the identity of the individual pictured above. Police believe this person may be from the Schuylerville area.

The individual pictured is connected to an investigation into a grand larceny at the Wilton Target in July.

If you or someone you know has any information about this person, contact (518) 583-7010.

