WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Wilton are looking for help from the community to discover the identity of the individual pictured above. Police believe this person may be from the Schuylerville area.
The individual pictured is connected to an investigation into a grand larceny at the Wilton Target in July.
If you or someone you know has any information about this person, contact (518) 583-7010.
LATEST STORIES
- In-person payments at Troy City Hall switched to appointment only
- 1 found dead after car falls through ice on Lake Champlain
- Albany County officials and community partners create $500,000 grant program for small businesses
- Police need help identifying larceny suspect
- Bills to let 6,700 fans back in stadium for playoff game