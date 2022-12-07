CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wayland, Missouri man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after state troopers allegedly found an illegal handgun in his car during a traffic stop. John D. Stevens, 43, was stopped on the I-87 Northway in Clifton Park at about 10 p.m. Monday, December 5.

What could have been a simple speeding ticket turned into much more for Stevens, when officers discovered he had been driving on an invalid license, police said. His car was not registered or insured either, according to police.

Stevens was taken into custody for an active warrant issued in Missouri, and an unregistered handgun was allegedly found in his car. Stevens was taken to the State Police barracks in Clifton Park for processing.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Stevens was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.