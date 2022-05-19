SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested Jerry W. Falconio, 57, of Wilton on Monday after they say he sold both heroin and fentanyl in Saratoga Springs. The arrest came after a joint investigation between members of the Special Investigations Unit of the Saratoga Springs Police Department and the Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team of the New York State Police.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance- narcotic drug (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – narcotic drug intent to sell (Felony)

Falconio was released on his own recognizance. There has been no word on whether or not he’s been scheduled to re-appear in court.