SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a report of a knife attack on the Betar Byway. Police say the incident occurred sometime between 7 and 8 p.m.

The victim reportedly fought off the attacker and sustained minor injuries. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Village of South Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 792-6336.

The Village of South Glens Falls reminds residents to exercise caution and to avoid walking on the Betar Trail alone until further notice. Betar Trail is closed from dusk till dawn.