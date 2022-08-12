WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they are not releasing the victim’s identity until the next of kin is notified.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Route 9 around 8:55 a.m. on Friday. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to Saratoga Hospital where he later died.

The crash is being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wilton Fire and Wilton EMS.