NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on June 17 in Northumberland. One of the involved drivers is facing multiple charges.

At 10:51 p.m., police responded to a call of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on New York

State Route 32 in Northumberland. The investigation revealed that Zachary Yeager, 42, of Northumberland, had been walking southbound on Route 32 just north of Gansevoort when he was struck by a car that had also been traveling southbound.

As a result of the impact, Yeager was propelled into the northbound lane, where he was struck again by a 2012 Acura TSX operated by Jaralyn Muzio, 40, of Queensbury, that had been traveling northbound.

Yeager was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police, Muzio was operating her vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08%.

Muzio was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was released on appearance tickets to the Northumberland Town Court.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.