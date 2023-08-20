MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle that occurred on Saturday evening in Moreau. The bicyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

On August 19 at 5:27 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir Road and Route 32 for the report of an accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Cadillac XT5 had been traveling northbound on Route 32 when it struck a bicycle that was operated by Philip Davis, 65, of Moreau, who had also been traveling northbound.

According to police, Davis was transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, while the driver of the Cadillac was not injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.