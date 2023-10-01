BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a crash that occurred in Ballston. The incident took place on State Route 67 on Sunday morning.
At 3:48 a.m. on October 1, police received a call reporting a crash on State Route 67 in the
area of Hop City Road. Officers arrived to the scene of an accident involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.
According to police, no serious injuries have been reported. The road was closed for a time while the area was being cleared, but was reopened to traffic by 12 p.m. The investigation of the crash remains ongoing.
