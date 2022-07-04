SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating after a possible explosive device was reported at Skidmore College. After a sweep of the college’s Case Center, the college said no explosive device was found.

According to Skidmore College, after the report on Monday morning, Campus Safety and Saratoga Springs Police closed Case Center, alerted the campus community through the Skidmore Urgent Notification System, and thoroughly searched the building.

Police confirmed that no explosive device was in the building and Case Center was reopened. The Saratoga Springs Police Department continues to investigate this incident and the college said it is closely working with them as needed.