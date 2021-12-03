Police investigating after woman found dead, man injured in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating after an incident at a Halfmoon apartment.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Bishop Hubbard Apartments in Halfmoon for a medical emergency.

An elderly woman was found deceased, and an adult male relative was found with severe injuries inside their apartment. The investigation into the woman’s death and the man’s injuries is ongoing.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. Additional details will be released at a later time, police said.