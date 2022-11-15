HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in Halfmoon. The car accident resulted in one fatality and State Route 146 at the intersection of Farm to Market Road to be closed down for a period of time.

Police say that a preliminary investigation determined a car driven by Frances Fay, 69, of Saratoga Springs, turned onto State Route 146 from Farm to Market Road and was struck by a commercial vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 146. Fay was declared deceased at the scene.

The commercial vehicle driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.