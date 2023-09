SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Ben & Jerry’s on Sunday. Police say that initial information indicates that a weapon was implied during the incident.

Police say no one was injured during the attempted robbery. The business will be inaccessible to the public while police continue investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (518) 584-1800.