SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at Congress Park on Wednesday evening. Officers located a juvenile victim at the park who was transported to the Saratoga Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police ask for anyone who may have photographs or videos of the incident to submit them here. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact (518) 584-1800 and reference case SS-001465-23. Due to the ages of those involved, no further information will be released at this time.